The Coalition has to turn around the polls — and the the election is approaching even more rapidly than it might initially seem.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Two weeks on from a budget that was the Coalition's primary chance to reset politics and break Labor's years-long lead in the polls, and there's no joy for the government.

Newspoll today has Labor's vote back to the level it's been for most of this year, while the Coalition's primary vote has lifted in concert with One Nation's fall. That's good news for the LNP in Queensland, but doesn't suggest the government is shifting votes from the opposition.