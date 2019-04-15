Groundbreaking economist Alan Krueger, adviser to two US presidents, died last month — but his work lives on in local debates about minimum wage and inequality.

For decades, everyone assumed higher minimum wages inevitably cost jobs. It was an article of faith, and it was rarely questioned.

That was until a pair of Princeton economists, including then-32-year-old Alan Krueger, put the theory to the test. In the early 1990s New Jersey increased its minimum wage to $US5.05 per hour -- $US0.80 higher than in neighbouring Pennsylvania.