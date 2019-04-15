For decades, everyone assumed higher minimum wages inevitably cost jobs. It was an article of faith, and it was rarely questioned.
That was until a pair of Princeton economists, including then-32-year-old Alan Krueger, put the theory to the test. In the early 1990s New Jersey increased its minimum wage to $US5.05 per hour -- $US0.80 higher than in neighbouring Pennsylvania.
