The Rush case points to a deeper problem and a systemic misunderstanding about the issues that drive complicity in sexual harassment and assault cases.

(Image: AAP/Dylan Coker)

The bare facts of Geoffrey Rush’s vindication are these: In Federal Court yesterday Justice Michael Wigney found in Rush’s favour on all counts. He found that The Daily Telegraph, in two front-page articles in 2017, defamed Rush by suggesting he was a pervert, sexual predator and perpetrator of sexual assault on the young actress Eryn Jean Norvill, during a Sydney Theatre Company run of King Lear.

The Tele’s only defence -- that the allegations against Rush were all true -- comprehensively failed. The judge believed Rush’s flat denials of any misconduct, and disbelieved Norvill altogether.