On the ground in the UK, Crikey's correspondent-at-large covers Julian Assange's first court appearance in London.

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court (Image: EPA/stringer)

Julian Assange came into the glass-walled side dock of Westminster Magistrates Court around 1pm yesterday, dressed in head-to-toe black, with a grey man bun, and a slightly unkempt beard, walking under his own steam, calm and, god help us, with a touch of insouciance.

Among the 20 or so journos in the court, and another 40 or so journos crowded into the public gallery, there was a touch of surprise. In the preceding two hours all of us had seen footage of his arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy that morning, a bearded wild man, carried out, kicking all the way.