Julian Assange came into the glass-walled side dock of Westminster Magistrates Court around 1pm yesterday, dressed in head-to-toe black, with a grey man bun, and a slightly unkempt beard, walking under his own steam, calm and, god help us, with a touch of insouciance.
Among the 20 or so journos in the court, and another 40 or so journos crowded into the public gallery, there was a touch of surprise. In the preceding two hours all of us had seen footage of his arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy that morning, a bearded wild man, carried out, kicking all the way.
