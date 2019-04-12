The battle of the breakfast shows continue — then in the evening, Bachelor in Paradise and a whole lot of sporting competition.

(Image: ABC iView)

ABC News Breakfast was an early winner from the 2019 election, yesterday morning scoring a big win over Nine’s Today -- and moved into second nationally in breakfast behind Sunrise.

Today only managed 266,000 nationally and 178,000 in the metros. News Breakfast pulled in 299,000 nationally and 181,000 in the metros. Sunrise won the morning with 456,000 and 279,000 and got no bounce at all from the Federal election being called in the breakfast time slot, unlike News Breakfast which added 38,000 nationally from Wednesday and 61,000 from the previous Thursday morning. Today actually lost viewers -- down 24,000 nationally (8,000 in the metros) from Wednesday.