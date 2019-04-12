Good morning, early birds. Julian Assange has been arrested and faces potential extradition to the United States, revolution in Sudan has led to a military coup toppling a 30-year presidency, and the major parties have hit the ground running in the lead-up to the election. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Julian Assange on a balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London (Image: AAP/Lloyd Jones)

ASSANGE SHOWN THE ECUA-DOOR

Julian Assange has been arrested by British police at the Ecuadorean embassy in London and has been found guilty of skipping bail. His arrest was made possible after his hosts revoked his seven-year asylum, paving the way for extradition to the United States. Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno says Britain has pledged not to send Assange to a country where he could face the death penalty.

Assange now awaits sentencing, as well as fresh US charges of conspiracy to hack a computer. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has stated that Assange will receive continue receiving “the usual consular support”.

SUDAN’S MILITARY COUP

Sudan’s President of 30 years Omar al-Bashir has been toppled in a military coup following months of protests over December’s emergency austerity measures as well as sharp currency devaluation.

According to the BBC, defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf has announced that al-Bashir has been arrested and that the army will oversee a two-year transitional period, to be followed by elections, as well as a three-month state of emergency. The protests, which have overwhelmingly been led by Sudanese women and continue amidst calls for progressive reforms, saw a number of citizens killed in clashes with police throughout the week — among them Australian writer and engineer Yassmin Abdel-Magied’s cousin Ma’ab Hanafi.

POLL POSITIONS

Labor and the Coalition have hit the ground running after yesterday’s election announcement, with Josh Frydenberg unveiling 11th-hour Treasury costings of ALP tax policies, and The Sydney Morning Herald reporting that Bill Shorten is set to announce a $125 million injection into cancer research.

The New Daily reports that Frydenberg claims the Treasury figures show Labor plans $387 billion in new taxes over the decade. The figures have been slammed by Chris Bowen, who says that Treasury “has said repeatedly they don’t cost Labor’s policies”.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning when you sign up to the Crikey Worm .

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Sunny’s come out again because what he wants to say to Scott Morrison is: adios amigo! Helen Polley

The Labor senator for Tasmania whips out a sombrero in the first homemade video of the 2019 campaign. The hat, turns out, has a long, vaguely racist history.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Geoffrey Rush wins defamation case against Nationwide News, publisher of The Daily Telegraph

Israel Folau to be sacked by Rugby Australia over homophobic comments

Labor has a way to disrupt Adani, but has to keep Queenslanders happy

Phelps spruiks for patients as Sharma starts counting ($)

Zipline plan dumped for Mount Coot-tha, Brisbane council says

Police powerless to stop dealers exploiting drug loophole around injecting room

Victoria a step closer to Indigenous treaty with creation of First Peoples’ Assembly

The government has paid Hungry Jack’s at least $176,000 to take young interns

China’s coal industry lashes Australia for ‘irresponsible comments’

GOP Texas lawmaker reintroduces bill to allow death penalty for women who have abortions

THE COMMENTARIAT

Geoffrey Rush’s victory in his defamation case could have a chilling effect on the #MeToo movement — Karen O’Connell (The Conversation): “The Rush decision comes as the Australian #MeToo Movement seems to have gone quiet. The high-profile cases that arose in the year following #MeToo, which included allegations against television presenter Don Burke, actor Craig McLachlan and politicians Barnaby Joyce, Luke Foley and Jeremy Buckingham, have mostly faded from public view.”

Bill unlocking the Lodge as Lib luck runs out ($) — Graham Richardson (The Australian): “This time around, there is no really deep dislike of the Prime Minister. There does seem to be, however, a quiet determination to bring about change. The Malcolm Turnbull fiasco simply refuses to end. Anyone who thought the overthrow of Turnbull would end the vicious infighting among the Liberals just didn’t know the man.”

Both parties talk about fairness, until it comes to the unemployed — Waleed Aly (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Sometimes the really important things in politics aren’t a matter of debate. Sometimes the fact there’s agreement is precisely what makes them important but because we so instinctively engage with politics on partisan terms we’re apt to underemphasise them. It’s as though the absence of conflict diverts our attention.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

Shadow Assistant Treasurer Dr Andrew Leigh will present on Labor tax avoidance policies in ‘Tax pirates and tax fairness’ at ANU.

Hobart

Professor Tilman Ruff, co-recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the International Campaign Against Nuclear Weapons, will give a public presentation on Australia’s failure to support the International Nuclear Weapons ban treaty.

Melbourne

‘Greypower’ activists will join the Kooyong Climate Change Alliance outside Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s office to protest the Coalition’s decision to approve the Adani coal mine’s groundwater management plans.

The Rail Freight Alliance will host the Melbourne to Brisbane Inland Rail Symposium.

Brisbane

Opening night of the Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival, to run until Sunday.

Perth