The Coalition have taken aim at Labor, projecting a huge tax hike. But putting this forward as an argument conveniently ignores the bigger issues with Australian taxation.

Ahead of the election, the Coalition's first big barrage against Labor -- one presumably carefully prepared and timed with the intention of shaping the campaign within 24 hours of launching proceedings -- is a claim that Labor will be a big-taxing government.

Documents purporting to be Treasury costings were circulated to media outlets to demonstrate that Labor would increase taxes by $390 billion over a decade compared to the government.