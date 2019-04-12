Outside court, Eryn Jean Norvill, decked in purple, said she stood by her evidence at trial and called for change in her industry.

Australian actress Eryn-Jean Norvill leaves the Supreme Court in Sydney in Sydney (Image: AAP/Paul Braven)

The media spectacle of actor Geoffrey Rush's defamation case against The Daily Telegraph's publisher Nationwide News and gossip columnist Jonathon Moran continued yesterday as a Federal Court hearing room was again packed out as a decision was made public.

Rush is likely to receive record damages after the court found the Tele defamed him in its now-infamous "King Leer" front page story about inappropriate behaviour to a castmate during a production of King Lear. In finding Rush had been defamed, the court took the evidence of Rush, his director and friend Neil Armfield, Robyn Nevin and Helen Buday over that of the castmate, Eryn Jean Norvill, 34, and the one other actor who gave evidence for the Tele Mark Winter.