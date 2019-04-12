In the days after the Christchurch massacre, Crikey's Rebekah Holt and Kishor Napier-Raman reported on the ground from the shattered city. One month later, Rebekah Holt has gone back to the people she saw and spoke to.
Today in Christchurch it is the last day of term one, and schools are breaking up for the holidays. It is also one month since the terror attacks of March 15.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.