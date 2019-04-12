From schools to hospitals and newsrooms, Christchurch is a city heaving under shock and trauma one month after a deadly mosque attack.

The Al Noor Masjid on Deans Rd in Christchurch (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

In the days after the Christchurch massacre, Crikey's Rebekah Holt and Kishor Napier-Raman reported on the ground from the shattered city. One month later, Rebekah Holt has gone back to the people she saw and spoke to.

Today in Christchurch it is the last day of term one, and schools are breaking up for the holidays. It is also one month since the terror attacks of March 15.