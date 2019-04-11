The Front Bar pulls ahead as the clear winner in the AFL market, while the finale of Hard Quiz pulls in over a million viewers

The Front Bar (Image: Channel 7)

One of Nine’s worst nights for a while with The Footy Show reaching a new low -- 185,000 nationally, 142,000 in the metros and just 85,000 in Melbourne, its base and the AFL heartland. Seven’s The Front Bar averaged 509,000 nationally, 399,000 in the metros and 263,000 in Melbourne.

In breakfast, the stability shown on Monday and Tuesday for Nine’s Today evaporated and the audience fell to 270,000 nationally and 182,000 in the metros. Sunrise’s audience also slid to 455,000 and 273,000 (it was over 300,000 on Monday and Tuesday). In the 6 to 7pm news battle another big loss for Nine -- with a 348,000 national margin in favour of Seven’s 6pm News and 368,000 in favour of the 6.30 part of Seven News (with Today Tonight).