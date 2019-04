The crisis in neoliberalism that marked the last three years has shaped the electoral contest that will unfold over the next five weeks.

Australia, finally, will go to the polls on May 18, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the governor-general this morning to call an end to the 45th parliament.

And more than most elections, this one will be shaped by the parliament that preceded it.