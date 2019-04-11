As the country's 900 million voters head to the polls for the first time in five years, what is the current lay of the land when it comes to India's key political parties?

(Image: Unsplash/ Naveed Ahmed)

The world’s largest democracy heads to the polls for the first time in five years today in an election that will span five weeks, with pundits tipping India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected very narrowly for a second term.

Modi heads the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the senior partner in the ruling right wing/centre-right National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He faces off against the latest scion of one of the modern world’s longest lived political dynasties, Rahul Gandhi. Head of the Indian National Congress, Gandhi's father, Rajiv Gandhi, grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, were all prime ministers of India.