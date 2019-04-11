From sales targets to ute bans and charging times, Crikey digs into the truth behind the electric car spin.

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten charges an electric car (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

In this year's great pre-election flourish of promises, electric vehicles have been the first to bloom. The Coalition's response to Labor's target of having 50% of car sales be electric vehicles by 2030 has been fierce. One might expect Scott Morrison to go hard at any Labor policy adjacent to climate change but even "moderate" liberals have attacked the plan as "Soviet" and various marginal MPs have jumped aboard.

Undeterred, Labor plans to inject tens of millions into the production of electric vehicle production and thus revive Australia's moribund manufacturing industry.