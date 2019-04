To get into a position where it is even able to cling to minority government, the Coalition will need to hack a path through seats currently held by Labor.

In spite of everything, the Coalition appears to be entering the campaign for the May 18 election in a spirit that can at least be called hopeful, if not quite optimistic.

Their reading of the situation is mirrored in the Labor camp, which is taking a conservative view -- for a party that retains a clear edge in the polls -- of what seats to target.