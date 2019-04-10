Good morning, early birds. Queensland Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch has said the federal Coalition's approval of the Adani coal mine "reeks of political interference", and Labor is set to announce funds for electric car manufacturers. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

SUNSHINE SLATE

Queensland’s Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch has questioned the political pressure and environmental credibility behind federal counterpart Melissa Price’s approval of Adani’s groundwater management plan.

According to The Courier-Mail ($) and The Guardian, Enoch has voiced concerns that the internal pressure on Price “reeks of political interference”. Enoch also said that a 63-page dissenting report on Adani from the CSIRO and GeoScience Australia, written in February and assuaged with new advice from Adani in March, was received by the Queensland Government less than 30 minutes before Price’s announcement, despite multiple requests.

The Guardian reports that the initial CSIRO/GSA findings provide Queensland with a trigger to block the mine.

HIGH VOLTAGE

Labor is expected to unveil plans for up to $1 billion in funds for electric and hydrogen-powered car manufacturers in an attempt to resurrect the Australian car industry.

According to the ABC, Labor has been quietly working on a multi-million dollar plan for car maker research and development grants, with high-ranking US executives reportedly travelling to discuss “co-investment” options with ALP figures. The news drops as the Coalition launches both electric vehicle fear campaigns and funding announcements, while new Department of Environment and Energy analysis finds official government and opposition policies could result in identical EV uptakes.

YOU WYNN SOME…

Las Vegas casino operator Wynn Resorts has abruptly walked away from a $10 billion takeover proposal for James Packer’s Crown Resorts, blaming the “premature disclosure” of the discussions by its Australian rival.

The SMH and The Australian ($) report that Wynn has announced it “terminated discussions” less than a day after Crown issued a statement about “confidential discussions” around a proposed $10 billion cash-and-stock deal. The SMH also reports that Packer has been shopping around the casino empire for months.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Did you know Bill Shorten is my father? Hi dad, love you! Captain GetUp

Conservative lobby group Advance Australia offers an early election highlight in the form of a deeply confusing anti-GetUp! superhero.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Both sides bank on patient power ($) — Sean Parnell (The Australian): “Behind all the political point­scoring, there is bipartisan acknowledg­ment that something should be done about patients’ out-of-pocket fees. The Coalition and Labor have both identified gap fees as a problem, and cancer ser­vices as especially deserving of attention­. However, their proposed solutions differ greatly.”

The ABC didn’t receive a reprieve in the budget. It’s still facing staggering cuts — Alexandra Wake and Michael Ward (The Conversation): “In July, the ABC will start to feel the full impact of a three-year, A$83.8 million indexation freeze on its funding, which was contained in the 2018 budget. So devastating is the size of that cut – and the ones prior to that – that ABC managers are almost completely focused on money, undermining their capacity to be strategic about the future.”

Toxic males and petrol heads — James Bradley (Meanjin): “It must be a tough time to be a political satirist. While most of us were grappling with the truly shocking news that Ray Hadley might not be a very nice person, the Morrison Government decided the hill it was going to die on was the Labor Party’s civilization-ending plan to have half of all new cars sold in Australia be electric by 2030.”

