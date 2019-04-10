Welcome to Side View. This week, fast runners, slow walkers, electric cars, slow roads and more gory hatchet jobs.

Usain Bolt. (Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

ELECTRIC DREAMS

While we’re having a village idiot festival here from the Coalition on electric cars, which according to Scott Morrison are unAustralian and will destroy the weekend, China is using them to leapfrog the West’s traditional strength in automotive manufacturing and dominate a key emerging industry — it is even in the process of dumping subsidies for EVs.

Don’t be too pleased, though — over in Europe, now that everyone hates diesel, Europe’s carbon emissions are rising. And a new study from the US Environmental Protection Agency suggests climate change will be inflicting hundreds of billions of dollars per year in losses on the US economy before the end of the century.