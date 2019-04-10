The latest update in a long media obsession with the Packer family has shown the perils of an early deadline.

The Australian media's obsession with the Packers had a new story to lead with yesterday -- US casino giant Wynn Resorts was in takeover talks with Crown Resorts. But newspapers with strict early deadlines suffered with front pages that were sorely out of date by this morning after a late-night announcement from Wynn. The deals were off.

Nine's Australian Financial Review, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age all splashed the story on their front pages, as did the Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun. The Australian -- with its later print deadlines -- had the scoop on the collapse of the $10 billion deal.