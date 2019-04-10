With podcasts growing more and more popular, it may come as a surprise that that the shows getting the most attention are coming from traditionally non-audio media.

(Image: Unsplash/Jonathan Velasquez)

As the podcast boom rolls on in Australia and around the world, the locally-produced offerings getting the most hype haven't been those produced by the 86-year-old ABC, but by newspapers -- relative newcomers to audio production.

A week ago, US cable network HBO confirmed it has optioned The Australian's Walkley Award-winning Lost in Larrimah -- a podcast pitched to and turned down by the ABC. Another of The Australian's podcasts, The Teacher's Pet, won a Gold Walkley and has made waves around the world. At last month's Quills, a team from The Age won the podcast category for Wrong Skin over three other finalists, also produced by newspaper mastheads.