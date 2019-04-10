If there was any doubt China would be a significant issue in the federal election campaign, that has surely been put to bed.
Alongside a recent spate of media attention -- including a Four Corners exposé on Chinese influence in Australia, accusations of China harassing Uighurs on Australian soil, and confirmation that Australian children have being caught up in China's vast Uighur crackdown -- Beijing has found itself front and centre in the Australian news cycle.
