My Kitchen Rules scoops up some new viewers following the conclusion of Married at First Sight

(Image: 10Play/Bachelor in Paradise)

Married At First Sight has gone, so My Kitchen Rules picks up viewers (1.28 million nationally) to be the most watched non-news program nationally. Seven’s 6 to 6.30pm news thrashed Nine’s 6 to 6.30 news by 400,000 viewers nationally -- 1.59 million to 1.19 million. The latest season of Bachelor In Paradise (BIP) returned to 687,000 nationally last night -- OK numbers, but down 27% from the 942,000 who watched the March 25 return episode in 2018.

Nine News was sort of competitive in the metros (it won Sydney and Brisbane but lost Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth), averaging 907,0000 to Seven News’ 1.055million. In the regions Seven’s 6pm News won by 251,000 viewers. Seven wins the night, Nine second, Ten third and the ABC 4th.