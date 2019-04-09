The government may or may not be holding off on calling the election to buy more taxpayer-funded advertising time, but once the campaign starts, we can expect to see more of Scott Morrison playing the role of a daggy dad.
Last week's blokey "back in black" budget video, posted on the Liberal party's social media profiles, is likely to be a good indication of how the government will approach its mainstream advertising during the campaign, UTS marketing senior lecturer Dr David Waller told Crikey.
