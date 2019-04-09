There is nobody else anywhere who is better placed than me to help you through this particular part of the project. Nobody ... I can go to somebody in the minister’s office and say ‘can you have a close look at this'.
Santo Santoro to Huang Xiangmo
Selling access: a who’s who of politicians-turned-lobbyists
The ranks of lobby groups in Australia will always be teeming with ex-politicians. Crikey takes a look at a few notable examples...
