Daylight savings ends which means a small boost to breakfast show ratings — but how long will it last?

(Image: Nine Network)

Married At First Sight ended last night -- so how did the final rate? 2.61 million -- up 8.7% from 2018’s 2.401 million. In the metros the program averaged 1.96 million, up from 1.75 million in 2018. In the regions the average slipped a touch to 643,000 from 648,000.

A Current Affair’s audience was boosted to 1.39 million by the program ending after 7.30pm (when MAFS was supposed to start). Nine won the night, naturally, from Seven, the ABC and a distant Ten. In share terms Nine won with 40.1% of total people and 32.0% for the main channel (where MAFS was broadcast). That was a much smaller victory than Sunday night when the network had a 45.5% share and 37.0% in the main channel. There were more programs with a million or more metro viewers (six) than on any night this year and for most of 2018.