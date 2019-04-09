Banging on about Pauline Hanson getting words wrong and Fraser Anning being a bogan doesn't just miss the point, it feeds the flame.

Far-right extremist Blair Cottrell is seen talking to supporters on St Kilda foreshore on January 5 (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

On the first shabbat of the year, swastikas appeared in Melbourne. Between you and me, I haven’t been my chatty self since then. At some point on or around January 5, I was struck by confusion, then silence.

Whereof one cannot speak, thereof one must be silent is good advice. It’s not much use to the reporter. On January 5, I set off to the beach for Crikey to document the ethno-nationalist rise. Still, you never heard a word from me.