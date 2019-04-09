Good morning, early birds. The Coalition's proposed flat tax rate for middle to higher income workers may push the budget back into deficit, and a disability royal commissioner is called to step down for potential conflicts of interest. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.



FLAT TAX FALLS FLAT

Costings by the Parliamentary Budget Office have found that the Coalition’s proposed 2024 “stage three” tax cuts for middle and high income earners will cost the country $30 billion a year and may push the budget back into deficit.

According to The Australian Financial Review ($) and SMH, Labor has released costings for the government’s stage three cuts, which would introduce a flat tax rate of 30% for everyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000. Labor has doubled down on its refusal to adopt the cuts.

Meanwhile, a new Grattan Institute report finds the Coalition’s budget only projects surpluses post-stage three cuts because it assumes a steep fall in spending over the next five years.

ROYAL CONFLICT OF INTEREST?

One of the disability royal commissioners announced by Scott Morrison last Friday is facing calls to stand aside over his role directing a NSW program linked to the deaths of two people with intellectual disabilities.

The Australian ($) reports that John Ryan, a former Liberal MLC and director of NSW Department of Ageing, Disability and Home Care, is likely to be called up in his own inquiry following the deaths of two people under an ADHC project aimed at transitioning people from large institutions into community-based accommodation. Disabled People’s Organisations Australia yesterday called for voluntary resignations from both Ryan and, over another potential conflict of interest, former social services’ official Barbara Bennett.

HUANG PARLIAMENT, PART TWO

Infamous political donor and Chinese Communist Party-aligned billionaire Huang Xiangmo once paid tens of thousands of dollars to political lobbyist and former Liberal minister Santo Santoro in an attempt to resolve his stalled citizenship request.

Following yesterday’s report on China’s political influence, The Sydney Morning Herald and Four Corners report that Santaro arranged a one-on-one meeting with then-immigration minister Peter Dutton in Sydney in 2016. While Huang was unsuccessful in his citizenship bid and ultimately banned from Australia by Home Affairs, Dutton did empower then-Labor senator Sam Dastyari — who resigned over links to Huang in December 2017 — to conduct a private citizenship ceremony for Huang’s wife and two children in 2015.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Ooh Stuart Robert! Now, some people say ‘will the grid be able to manage electric vehicles’? It will — unless Stuart Robert is downloading on his home internet. Kristina Keneally

The Labor senator turns one question on electric vehicle charging stations into a three-minute-long roast.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Who will help us protect our farms and families? ($) — Fiona Simson (The Australian): “It’s time for action on anti-farm extremists. Yesterday we saw what could be the most widespread, co-ordinated attack on Australia’s food supply chain in our history. At least half a dozen processing facilities were broken into, with extremist protesters chaining themselves to equipment; it took hours for them to be removed.”

Melissa Price should not bow to pressure on Adani — Tom Crothers (The Sydney Morning Herald): “In the shadow of the federal election campaign, Adani’s controversial groundwater plan has become a political football. But the public interest demands we shed light on the impacts of the Adani mega mine on Queensland’s water resources, because the process to date has been anything but transparent.”

The white genocide theory and Australian politics — Luke Pearson (IndigenousX): “While Anning is fairly straightforward with his support of the white genocide conspiracy theory, in that he has actually used the phrase on various occasions, it is not hard to see more mainstream support for elements within it. Opposition to non-white immigration (by any other name), fear campaigns about Australia losing its ‘way of life’, the alleged decline in support for ‘Western civilisation’, or Peter Dutton’s fervent desire to save white South African farmers.”

PRACTICE BY GUY RUNDLE

Practice distils Guy Rundle’s best writing on politics, culture, class and more. In it, he roves the campaign trails of Obama and Trump, Rudd and Abbott; rides the Greyhound around a desolate America; bails up Bob Katter and Pauline Hanson; and excavates the deeper meanings of everything from Nirvana to Anzac Day.

