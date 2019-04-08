Using taxpayer money to fund ads doesn't just benefit politicians — it's money in the bank for their friends in the media.

(Image: AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

If you're annoyed that Scott Morrison has delayed calling the election so he can spend another $5 million of taxpayer money to advertise his government, don't worry, it gets worse. Much worse.

Voters assume politicians and political parties are the main beneficiaries of political advertising. The mainstream media is content to let them think that. But it's not true -- the media is the main beneficiary of that advertising spend. For a desperate industry that is struggling for every dollar, government advertising -- by one estimate, a quarter of a billion dollars by the Commonwealth since January 2018 -- is a key source of revenue; last week, marketing industry site Mumbrella reported that government and election advertising were about the only bright spots in a bleak landscape for advertising revenue. With "the softest advertising demand in almost 10 years", even an extra $5 million is some handy pocket money for the media.