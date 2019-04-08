As the reception of the federal budget kicks off the 2019 election, we’re getting the chance to see in real time what Lachlan Murdoch’s News Corp is going to look like -- and, yes, it already looks like it’s more right-wing than his father’s company.
Last week, in a three-part series The New York Times declared something that's been clear in Australia for at least a year: the transition has happened. Rupert is sorta, kinda retired and Lachlan and his people are in charge.
