Lachlan Murdoch's News Corp is shaping up to be even more right-wing than his father's.

Lachlan, Rupert and James Murdoch

As the reception of the federal budget kicks off the 2019 election, we’re getting the chance to see in real time what Lachlan Murdoch’s News Corp is going to look like -- and, yes, it already looks like it’s more right-wing than his father’s company.

Last week, in a three-part series The New York Times declared something that's been clear in Australia for at least a year: the transition has happened. Rupert is sorta, kinda retired and Lachlan and his people are in charge.