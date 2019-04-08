Chief Justice Robert French's review into Australian universities found no evidence of a free speech crisis on campuses. That didn't stop conservatives from reporting that it had.

Over the weekend, former High Court Chief Justice Robert French AC quietly released his long-awaited report into freedom of speech on campus.

The report, which came after a four month review, concluded that there is no systemic freedom of speech crisis on Australian university campuses. But the reporting on French’s conclusions has been wildly divergent -- while the Nine papers reported that there was “no freedom of speech crisis”, The Australian focused on the fact that French endorsed a national code to protect freedom of speech.