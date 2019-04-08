Solid numbers for breakfast television, and as MAFS winds down, Nine might need to prepare for a ratings drops

Barrie Cassidy was back on Insiders yesterday morning, Michael Rowland (Insiders host a week earlier) was back at News Breakfast Monday morning after holidaying in the gulag known as Canberra on the ABC’s morning budget coverage.

Surprisingly the change of daylight saving had no impact on morning viewing -- Insiders totalled 627,000 (number nine nationally), and the figures for Weekend Sunrise (457,000 nationally) and Landline at 12.30 (400,000 nationally) were all solid and on par with previous weeks. At night MAFS with 2.44 million nationally dominated with their second to last episode. Nine’s night, easily. The final is tonight and then Nine goes backwards from Tuesday night. MKR held in for Seven with 1.18 million nationally. In regional markets MAFS won with 590,000, then Seven News with 487,000, 60 Minutes with 431,000, Nine/NBN News with 418,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 303,000.