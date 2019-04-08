A modest byelection in Wales last week reflected little of the true Brexit mania gripping the UK. Such scenes will not survive much longer.

Newport velodrome Wales. (Image: Jaggery)

Somewhere in the world there must be a more dismal occasion than midnight at a velodrome in south Wales, but few spring to mind. On Thursday night, the great, the good and the tragic gathered at the Newport bicycle arena for the vote-count in the Newport West byelection, the first contest out of the box since we'd entered deep Brexit trauma.

Vote counts and announcements are strange affairs in the UK. They don’t start till 10.30 at night, and they end with the announcement of the results, with every candidate from the Tory to the Monster Raving Loony Party, as late as four in the morning.