Christchurch has spurred the government to rush through laws on sharing and hosting violent content, but their haste has left some gaping holes with potentially dire outcomes.

On Wednesday night the Senate passed, without debate or amendment, the Criminal Code Amendment (Sharing of Abhorrent Violent Material) Bill. It flew through the House of Reps yesterday and is now law.

The new set of crimes is the government’s response to the real-time streaming of the Christchurch shootings on Facebook. Facebook took too long to take it down, and there’s no doubt that the incident has crystallised the debate over the legal and social responsibilities of social media platform providers.