The most obvious effect of the Brexit process has been to thaw and reflow various arrangements of power and convention.

With Brexit slowing down for the first time in a fortnight, the nation has had a chance to draw breath. Labour and the government met for the second day in a row to try and thrash out a deal -- read: try and trap the other into taking responsibility for whatever crappy deal will be on offer. The Lords passed the "forced request bill" 313-312, which obliges the Prime Minster to ask for an extension, where Leavers put up epic procedural delaying tactics, pushing it into an all-night sitting.

If it passes the Lords, and it will, it goes back to the Commons for a lightning-quick second reading and royal assent on Monday night. Then Theresa May will go to the EU before they meet on Wednesday the 10th ahead of the potential crash-out on Friday April 12.