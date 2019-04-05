Dismissing criticism of Today's hosting team as "misogyny" misses the point that the same formula is succeeding on the ABC.

(Image: ABC News Breakfast)

Hair colour, gender and breakfast hosts -- important considerations for TV networks, and apparently the focus of oblique attacks by critics of the struggling Today.

The concentration here is on Today hosts Georgie Gardner and Deb Knight, who have fronted the declining show following the departure of Lisa Wilkinson and Karl Stefanovic. Meanwhile, ABC News Breakfast, one of Today's rivals, also had two women as hosts last Friday and today: Virginia Trioli and Mary Gearin (or three including stand-in sports host Georgie Tunny). Usual host Michael Rowland had time off to prepare for his stand-in gig hosting Insiders last Sunday and has had this week off. Trioli and Gearin are intelligent, have a sense of humour and work well together on screen; the program has sailed on easily without Rowland.