By aiming the budget at a list of political problems, the government has begun the election campaign fighting on Labor's preferred battleground of health, education and low income earners.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

With budget week done and the election about to be called, it's hard to avoid the sense that Labor had the better of the fiscal setpieces this week. How much that counts out in the electorate remains to be seen -- I remain sceptical that most voters would have much idea at all what each side is offering beyond "tax cuts" -- but Bill Shorten's budget reply last night was the superior political offering.

The government's budget looked like a list of political problems at which it threw money. Stagnant wages? Throw tax cuts at low and middle income earners. Angry Victorians? Throw money at infrastructure. The coming Mediscare part II from Labor? Throw many at primary health. Anger over energy prices? Throw money at families right now.