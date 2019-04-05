When it comes to the debacle of the Australian climate and energy policy, over the past three decades there has been one thing that politics and business alike have been willing to commit to: a policy of "predatory delay".
Apocalypse today: the dangers of delaying climate policy
Putting it off until later has been an unofficial policy for far too long — delays on climate policy are a threat to our survival.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.