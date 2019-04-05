Meanwhile the battle of the breakfast shows rolls on, and Gogglebox boosts ratings for Ten.

(Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Yesterday morning Sunrise won again (475,000 nationally and 280,000 in the metros), Today had 269,000 nationally and 188,000 in the metros and News Breakfast had 238,000 (which is more viewers than the AFL Footy Show the night before and in a much tougher timeslot).

Seven won easily for the second night in a row. Ten was third because of Gogglebox and the ABC was a forgetful 4th. The AFL game between Adelaide and Geelong was a big one for Seven last night with 876,000 national viewers, compared to the NRL game between Easts and Brisbane on Nine which pulled in 690,000. Gogglebox Australia on Ten split them with 840,000. There were another 251,000 viewers of the AFL game on Foxtel and another 248,000 for the NRL game.