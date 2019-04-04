With no MAFS to prop it up, and The Footy Show bringing things down, it wasn't Nine's night as viewers swung towards Seven.

The Front Bar (Image: Channel 7)

Did you see the AFL Footy Show on Nine last night? Not many did -- the audience is still shrinking. 92,000 viewers in Melbourne, the AFL heartland, and 194,000 nationally, the lowest ever -- the repeat episode of Foyle’s War on 7TWO did better with 212,000. What of The Front Bar on Seven ? Well, 513,000 nationally (up from 494,000 last week) and 263,000 in Melbourne against 277,000 a week ago.

But it got worse for Nine last night -- the 6 to 7pm News hour was again well beaten in the metros, regions and nationally (with a margin of 370,000 viewers nationally across the hour in favour of Seven). With no Married At First Sight on Nine and My Kitchen Rules adding 270,000 viewers (to 1.36 million nationally) Seven easily won the night with Nine lagging badly. The ABC was third and Ten a distant fourth, again. In breakfast, however, Today got over 200,000 metro viewers with 202,000 which was a small smile for Nine yesterday.