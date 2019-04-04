The fractured relationships of the Murdochs have been laid bare in a 20,000 word, six-month investigation by The New York Times. In the three-part report, the NYT has called many facets of the the Murdoch empire into question, including Lachlan Murdoch's commitment to his father's businesses.
The detailed report examines Rupert Murdoch's business dealings and political influence across Australia, the UK and the US, looking at deals done in recent years in all three markets. It also covers the relationship between Murdoch and his adult children, and their futures with their father's empire.
