Further "shrinkage" at Bauer Media, Peter Martin gets the stranger treatment at Nine, and research shows "latter sippers" are actually Coalition voters.

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Drink like a Tory. It's been a go-to shorthand for conservatives for years -- there is no quicker way to dismiss a progressive figure as out of touch or elitist than by calling them a "latte sipper". But finally science has intervened to prove what Ms Tips has known for a long time: lattes are absolutely the Tories of the coffee world. The Australia Institute has put out research that they say "dispels stereotypes around what Australians drink and their political leanings".