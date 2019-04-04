From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Drink like a Tory. It's been a go-to shorthand for conservatives for years -- there is no quicker way to dismiss a progressive figure as out of touch or elitist than by calling them a "latte sipper". But finally science has intervened to prove what Ms Tips has known for a long time: lattes are absolutely the Tories of the coffee world. The Australia Institute has put out research that they say "dispels stereotypes around what Australians drink and their political leanings".