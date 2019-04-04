With Chinese fighter jets and US naval ships circling, Taiwan has become a hotspot once again — just in time for the federal election.

The Trump Administration has confirmed the impending sale of F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan, something against which China has long pushed. In an apparent response to the move, the People’s Liberation Army last Sunday flew its own jets into Taiwan's airspace -- a country China continues to regard as an errant province. The incursion lasted a full 10 minutes and was the most serious such incident in many years.

Taiwan’s democratically elected President Tsai Ing-wen appears to have had enough of Beijing’s sabre rattling, which has stepped up markedly since she was elected in May 2016. Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party is far less Beijing-friendly than the rival Kuomintang Party which held power for eight years prior to her victory. After Sunday's events, she has now threatened to “forcibly” turn away any Chinese jets that follow suit.