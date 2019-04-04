Four failed motions, three minute pressers, two resignations, and a government that's looking rather silly.

UK Speaker John Bercow. (Original image: AP/Mark Duffy)

The House of Commons is sitting, as I write, on a freezing night in Westminster -- winter’s last rally before Spring takes hold. There are no more than a dozen protesters round the building; all Remainers, hardy folk in their 50s and 60s, veterans, possibly addicts of blockades, marches, sit-ins in the heat and cold, enjoying the chance once again to wear silly hats, to grip cups of hot beverages tightly, and to sing.

For years the TV networks recorded interviews with politicians on various green patches between Parliament and Westminster Abbey, which is to its immediate north. The occasional protester would video-bomb the background, but that just added to the colour. In recent years, however, people have been jostling to get into the shot, until the interviews started to break down. So the networks built raised interview platforms, which got Big Ben in shot, but excluded protesters -- until they started to break out the stilts (circus skills, useful at last!).