Good morning, early birds. Tax cuts and an expected return to surplus have marked last night's 2019 federal budget launch, while critics have pointed out significant gaps in foreign aid, ABC funding, Newstart and wages growth. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

2019 ELECTION IS GO

Tax cuts, infrastructure projects, targeted-spending and a projected return to surplus in 2019-20 have won out in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s first, largely unsurprising federal budget.

As Crikey unpacks in our 2019 Federal Budget series, the Coalition has launched something of a campaign plan with $3.5 billion in tax cuts, a projected surplus of $7.1 billion and spending on security agencies, drought support, infrastructure, and traditional weak-spot health. There were some unexpected surprises, notably visa charge immunity for touring cricketers, while other obvious lowlights include a five-year-crackdown on welfare recipients, cuts to efforts to curb doctor shortages, and stagnant wages growth.

Read all about it.

REACTIONS ROLL IN

Within its first few hours of release, reactions to the budget have highlighted a number of potential problems for the Coalition.

The Guardian reports Labor has seized on tax cuts for low-income workers ahead of its official reply tomorrow. Other criticisms cover: cuts to foreign aid; “savings” from a slow NDIS rollout; no end to ABC funding cuts; a lack of targeted funding for Indigenous youth mental health and legal aid; a GST blow to South Australia ($); no apparent funding for the NT’s Kakadu National Park ($); the 25th anniversary of stagnant Newstart rates; the Coalition’s decision to close Christmas Island after already spending $185 million following the medivac bill; and at just $189 million over the budget period for “soil magic”, effectively no real funding for climate action.

However, as Bernard Keane notes, the Coalition still has around $3 billion in unannounced measures up its sleeve, so this is all far from over.

NZ VOTES ON GUN LAWS

New Zealand’s parliament has voted 119-1 to pass the first reading of a bill that would ban military-style semi-automatics and create a number of new gun-related criminal offences.

The New Daily reports that the legislation is being handled with unprecedented speed and, less than an hour after the vote, a parliamentary committee was briefed ahead of public submissions. The vote came as Australian federal politicians expressed their condolences on their first sitting day since the Christchurch attacks, and as the Coalition party room approved legislation penalising social media companies for extremist content.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Missed opportunity risks handing bragging rights to Bowen ($) — Peter van Onselen (The Australian): “This financial year’s wafer thin deficit of just over $4b could very easily have been converted to a wafer thin surplus, which would have allowed the government to crow significantly louder than it otherwise can. The shock and awe of such a surprise, similar to what Paul Keating once did as treasurer, just might have shifted the political zeitgeist.”

Labor’s climate policy: a decent menu, but missing the main course — Nicky Ison (The Conversation): “The biggest omission is the lack of a plan to keep fossil fuels in the ground. Fossil fuels, particularly the mining and export of coal are Australia’s biggest contribution to climate change. Yet the ALP’s policy contains only two mentions of coal, nothing on coal exports, and no mention of gas. Labor is evidently still sitting on the fence on the future of the controversial Adani coalmine, and on the question of fossil fuel subsidies more generally.”

You too can climb high: A message to young people just like me — Gareth Ward (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Yesterday, I was the first person in NSW with a disability to become Minister for Disability Services. At 37, I’ve been elected to my local council twice and state Parliament three times. I hold degrees in arts, commerce and law, I’m an admitted legal practitioner and hold qualifications in music having completed studies at the Wollongong Conservatorium.”

