Australia's declining trust in politics and politicians paints a vastly different picture to our friends in New Zealand, where voter satisfaction remains high.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Image: AAP/Boris Jancic)

Trans-Tasman rivalry is normally restricted to either the sporting field or disputes about the origins of various (Kiwi) successes -- from Phar Lap and the pavlova, to Russell Crowe and Neil Finn. Thanks to Jacinda Ardern and John Key, a new area of competition is emerging: politics, and more specifically prime ministers.

For eight years John Key, a seeming paragon of stability and levelheadedness, guided his country through the tribulations of the GFC and two major earthquakes. In the same period, Australia witnessed internecine war in both major parties and churned through five prime ministers. The contrast was captured best by Key himself when he quipped about meeting his Australian counterpart, “I don’t really mind who turns up; just wear a name badge so I know who it is".