The 2019 budget pulled in similar viewing numbers to 2018, but had much tougher competition this year.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Suppose they had a budget and no one turned up to watch? Well, 751,000 watched the announcement nationally last night, and 623,000 watched the ABC News special which followed straight after. The audience wasn’t much different to Scott Morrison’s last budget in 2018 (772,000 nationally and 630,000 for the ABC special). But the 2018 speech and special weren’t up against MAFS on Nine and MKR on Seven, so the ratings performance last night was a lot stronger than 11 months ago.

With MAFS (1.89 million nationally) and Travel Guides (1.18 million nationally) it was Nine’s night. MKR (1.24 million nationally) had its second 1.2 million-plus audience in a row -- could it be a rebirth? In regional areas it was Seven’s 6pm News with 530,000, then MAFS with 503,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 494,000, MKR with 415,000 and Home and Away with 393,000.