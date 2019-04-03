While Tuesday night's budget gave treasurer Josh Frydenberg an opportunity to flex the government's commitment to mental health, Indigenous programs missed out.
Youth suicide was labelled a “national priority”, $461 million was earmarked for young people’s mental health, and the government also promised to open 30 new Headspace centres and extend funding for psychosis treatment. Meanwhile just $5 million will be devoted to Indigenous suicide prevention programs, despite Aboriginal communities being in the midst of what medical bodies and advocates refer to as a "crisis".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.