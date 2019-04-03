Josh Frydenberg promised millions of additional funding for youth mental health services. But was the government's funding for Indigenous suicide prevention good enough?

While Tuesday night's budget gave treasurer Josh Frydenberg an opportunity to flex the government's commitment to mental health, Indigenous programs missed out.

Youth suicide was labelled a “national priority”, $461 million was earmarked for young people’s mental health, and the government also promised to open 30 new Headspace centres and extend funding for psychosis treatment. Meanwhile just $5 million will be devoted to Indigenous suicide prevention programs, despite Aboriginal communities being in the midst of what medical bodies and advocates refer to as a "crisis".