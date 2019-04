The 2017 election was a historic catastrophe for then-WA premier Colin Barnett. Scott Morrison should heed his warning.

Former WA premier Colin Barnett.

In a recent statement to the ABC's AM, former premier of WA Colin Barnett said that a preference deal between the Morrison government and One Nation would be “incredibly foolish.”



Barnett speaks from experience. The infamous preference deal made between One Nation and his long-reigning Liberal government is remembered as monumental blunder.