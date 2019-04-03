The government used the budget to commit to a brave new world of "faster rail" but the money is nowhere to be found.

(Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

Will the last person who wants to fund a fast train to Geelong please raise their hand?

If there's one thing that unites politicians in Victoria, it's that the overcrowded train line from Melbourne to Geelong needs to be improved to increase capacity and reduce transit times. Last September, the Andrews government declared it was "getting on with delivering fast rail to Geelong, while working to run more trains and making station facilities better for passengers in the region". (Don't you love it when politicians use the sullen, pass-ag phrase "getting on with"?).