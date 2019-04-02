Winners
Pretty much everyone in this campaign launch budget, including:
Low- and middle-income earners
Governments staring down the barrel of an election tend to write budgets that try to be all things to all people. This one is no exception.
Pretty much everyone in this campaign launch budget, including:
Low- and middle-income earners
An underground physics laboratory to study dark matter in Stawell? You bet. Visa exemptions for spin bowlers? Absolutely!
Down down, wages are down
Wages growth has been downgraded yet again in the budget, with growth in 2019-20 now forecast to be just 2.75%.
The political strategy behind Frydenberg’s first (and maybe last) budget
The government is making a tactical gamble.
How do Frydenberg’s much-vaunted tax cuts work?
The Coalition has tried a couple of sneaky manoeuvres in bigging up its tax cuts in the 2019 budget.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.