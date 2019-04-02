After months of fumbling, Scott Morrison has settled on a "star candidate" to replace Craig Laundy in the marginal Sydney seat of Reid. But is it too late?

Outgoing Liberal member for Reid Craig Laundy (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

With just over a month to go 'til the federal election, the Liberal Party finally have a candidate for the seat of Reid in Sydney’s inner west, ending months of uncertainty and hand-wringing. Fiona Martin, a child psychologist, is likely to today get the blessing of the party’s state executive. Come May this gives her the chance to succeed Craig Laundy, a former Turnbull government minister, who announced he would be retiring at the election.

Held on a thin 4.7% margin, winning Reid is crucial to the Coalition’s chances of retaining government. Can Martin, Scott Morrison’s long-awaited star candidate give them the edge?