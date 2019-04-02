Pauline Hanson's complaints about foreign-owned media in Australia ignore the fact that the majority of her media supporters are employed by News Corp.

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

One of the central complaints from Pauline Hanson and her coterie of media mates is that the two part documentary on One Nation’s US adventure -- in which they tried to get hold of $20 million in donations from the National Rifle Association, and in which Hanson "questioned" the Port Arthur massacre story -- was somehow tainted because it was produced by Qatari-financed news service Al Jazeera.

At Hanson's Thursday afternoon press conference (where she spoke but refused to take questions) she said the comments captured on camera by Al Jazeera had been taken “completely out of context”, called Al Jazeera an “Islamist” organisation and implied the Qatari government was involved. She is not alone in her complaints about Al Jazeera being foreign-owned -- they have been echoed by others, such as Alan Jones on ABC News on Friday night.